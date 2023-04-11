Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,548. The company has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

