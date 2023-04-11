McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,692 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.81% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $180,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. 139,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

