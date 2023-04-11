Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.36

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.36 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 9119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $772,835.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

