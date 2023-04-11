Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.36

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.36 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 9119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,766,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

