MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Price Performance

Ducommun stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $188.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.