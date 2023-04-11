MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.73.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

