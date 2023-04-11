Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total transaction of $430,053.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $3,406,180. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FDX opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

