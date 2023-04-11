Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

