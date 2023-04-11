Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. QVR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $317.06 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.99 and its 200 day moving average is $286.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

