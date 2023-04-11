Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.