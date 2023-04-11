Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes $1.37 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
