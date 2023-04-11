Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Tilray by 5,982.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,336,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

