MoneyLion (ML) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MoneyLion to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -220.57% -21.14% -8.53%

Volatility and Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s competitors have a beta of 5.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 281 1263 1887 67 2.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 29.92%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.63 MoneyLion Competitors $3.13 billion $503.33 million 1.00

MoneyLion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoneyLion competitors beat MoneyLion on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

