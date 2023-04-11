Monumental Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $374.15. 186,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,924. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

