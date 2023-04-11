Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes $913,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,873,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.05. 35,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.73.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

