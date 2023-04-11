Monumental Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the period. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF makes up 1.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 469.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 9,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

