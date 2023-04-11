Nano (XNO) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $121.12 million and $1.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,974.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00304989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00537057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00421780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

