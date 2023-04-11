Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 32,525 Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 250.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 121.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BPT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 455,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $26.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

