Narwhal Capital Management Buys 1,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,630,000 after purchasing an additional 227,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MMP traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 163,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

