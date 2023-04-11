Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. 1,003,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,441. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

