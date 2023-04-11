Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 644,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

