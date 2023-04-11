Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 696,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

