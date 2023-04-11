Narwhal Capital Management Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. 3,387,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,016. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

