Narwhal Capital Management Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 691,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,391. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

