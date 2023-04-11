Narwhal Capital Management Sells 13,658 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.08% of ChampionX worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 222,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.