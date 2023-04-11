Narwhal Capital Management Sells 6,962 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. 1,683,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,276. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.