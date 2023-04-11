Narwhal Capital Management Sells 735 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $472.61. 175,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,329. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

