National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,108 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108 ($13.72).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.48) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.24) target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

National Grid Stock Performance

LON NG opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.12) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,057.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,010.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.75).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

