NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 35,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 8,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter.
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
