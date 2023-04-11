Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Hits $4.38 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $3,725.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00143966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00038118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,896,669 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

