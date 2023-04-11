NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $103.80 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $103.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00006871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,221,518 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,617,658 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.07080032 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $76,428,476.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

