NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00006605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $95.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,626,613 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,617,658 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.07080032 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $76,428,476.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

