Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.16. 884,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,437. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

