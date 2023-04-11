New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 18,714 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of CVS Health worth $250,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,973,000 after purchasing an additional 785,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

