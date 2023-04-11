New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 99,053 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,470,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Intel worth $197,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.