New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Prologis worth $184,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

