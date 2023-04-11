New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $226,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

