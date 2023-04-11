New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.