New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,254 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $209,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

