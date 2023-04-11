NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading 0.1% Higher

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NEXON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

NEXON Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

