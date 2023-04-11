NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 225779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
NexOptic Technology Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.
