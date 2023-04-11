NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 404.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The company has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

