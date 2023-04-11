Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Desjardins began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$640.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.85.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

