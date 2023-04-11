Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stake Raised by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 7,102,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,166,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

