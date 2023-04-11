Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 57,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 47,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Northern Superior Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$62.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Northern Superior Resources

(Get Rating)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.