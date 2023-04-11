Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$46.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of NPI opened at C$34.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.79. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.
Northland Power Announces Dividend
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
See Also
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.