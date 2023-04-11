Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

NOC traded down $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.52. 77,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,738. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.