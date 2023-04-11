Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,608 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
