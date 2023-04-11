Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

SYY traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. 321,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile



Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

