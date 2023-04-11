Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 45000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.